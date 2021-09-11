AEW All Out Reportedly Surpassed SummerSlam for Google Searches, Updated Attendance Figures

– According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW All Out is now not only the most-watched AEW pay-pre-view event ever, and the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999, but it also reportedly surpassed WWE SummerSlam 2021 in public interest via Google Searches. Per the report, All Out surpassed SummerSlam by four percent on the day of the shows.

That takes into account that this year’s SummerSlam had much higher interest than usual, with the show being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and John Cena facing Roman Reigns in the main event. Both shows reportedly drew more than 500,000 Google searches on the day of each event.

Usually, the highest amount of Google searches for an AEW show would not draw many searches over 200,000, with the exception being CM Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage on Aug. 20 with 500,000 searches. On the day of All Out on Sept. 5, the event was reportedly the second most searched topic on the internet, behind only Labor Day. Additionally, the report noted that in terms of the buildup over multiple weeks for both events, All Out was reportedly higher than SummerSlam in Google searches by 14 percent.

In terms of actual attendance figures, the Observer also reports that All Out drew an attendance of 10,164 people, with about 9,000 paid and a $700,000 gate. This is reportedly the biggest live gate in AEW history thus far.

It’s expected that AEW will break this record for the upcoming Queens, New York show on Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While the Rampage show with the debut of Punk at the United Center drew a higher attendance than All Out, the gate was slightly lower at $635,000 since it had lower ticket prices.