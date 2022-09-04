AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show Online

AEW presents their Zero Hour pre-show for All Out shortly, and the livestream is online. You can check out the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships Match Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match PAC vs. Kip Sabian

* FTW Championship Match HOOK vs. Angelo Parker

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii