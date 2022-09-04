wrestling / News
AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show Online
September 4, 2022 | Posted by
AEW presents their Zero Hour pre-show for All Out shortly, and the livestream is online. You can check out the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships Match Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match PAC vs. Kip Sabian
* FTW Championship Match HOOK vs. Angelo Parker
* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii