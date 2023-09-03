wrestling / News
AEW All Out: Zero Hour Pre-Show Now Online
AEW All Out is tonight, and the Zero Hour pre-show is now online. You can check out the livestream below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following matches:
* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (w/ Dennis Rodman) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
* Over Budget Charity Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue