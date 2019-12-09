wrestling / News
AEW Also Announces Dynamite Episode for Austin, Texas
December 9, 2019 | Posted by
Earlier today, AEW announced an episode of Dynamite for Huntsville, Alabama, which happens on February 5. Now, All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will air from Austin, Texas on February 12. The event happens at the HEB Center in Cedar Park. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13.
AUSTIN, TX #AEWDynamite is coming!
Wednesday, February 12th
H.E.B Center at Cedar Park
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec 13th & start at $20!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full ticket and pricing details
AEW tickets make great holiday gifts pic.twitter.com/yyTSKV6new
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 9, 2019
