wrestling / News

AEW Also Announces Dynamite Episode for Austin, Texas

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

Earlier today, AEW announced an episode of Dynamite for Huntsville, Alabama, which happens on February 5. Now, All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will air from Austin, Texas on February 12. The event happens at the HEB Center in Cedar Park. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading