AEW Also Announces Taping In Atlanta For February

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will hold a taping of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia on February 19. This follows the announcement that they would tape in Kansas City a week later. The show will be taped at the State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.

Atlanta… The wait is OVER!

Wednesday, February 19th #AEWDynamite comes to the @StateFarmArena

Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, December 20th – Noon ET, at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/0GNWjW3hdN

