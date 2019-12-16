wrestling / News
AEW Also Announces Taping In Atlanta For February
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will hold a taping of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia on February 19. This follows the announcement that they would tape in Kansas City a week later. The show will be taped at the State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.
Atlanta… The wait is OVER!
Wednesday, February 19th #AEWDynamite comes to the @StateFarmArena
Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, December 20th – Noon ET, at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/0GNWjW3hdN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 16, 2019
