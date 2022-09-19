AEW and Powerhouse Hobbs Send Out A Message For Suicide Prevention Month

AEW has posted a video message from Powerhouse Hobbs in order to spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. Hobbs details a personal story and admitted to having his own emotional problems.

AEW wrote: ““It does get better. Keep pushing.” September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental well-being of our talent, staff & our fans. We encourage anyone struggling to reach out & get help. @truewilliehobbs shares his story.”

Hobbs said: “I grew up in a household being told that boys and men aren’t supposed to cry and seeking some type of outside help meant that you’re crazy. I’ve had some trauma in my life. Being shot, losing my brother, losing my mother about a year ago, and losing my grandparents. So I seek outside help. Personally, if I keep things bundled in, I’m gonna explode. And I’m a 6’2, 270 pound man. And I do cry. And I have two males that I’m raising and I do let them know that it is okay to cry. For me, I need that person, someone outside to give me guidance. To let me know that it is okay, that I’m worth something. If I can speak on my personal experiences to even help one person. You know, ‘this big muscular guy that’s an athlete, he cries. It’s okay for me to cry.’”

“It does get better. Keep pushing.”

September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental well-being of our talent, staff & our fans. We encourage anyone struggling to reach out & get help. @truewilliehobbs shares his story. Resource: @988Lifeline pic.twitter.com/nY5cBRr7cg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call 988 in the US and 0800 689 5652 in the UK.