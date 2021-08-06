AEW and WarnerMedia Have Multiple Unannounced Shows In Development

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that other than AEW Rampage and the upcoming Cody & Brandi Rhodes reality series Rhodes to the Top, AEW and WarnerMedia have “multiple” shows in development that they have yet to announce.

It was also noted that WarnerMedia posted a job listing looking to hire someone on their end to be a “creative liaison” for AEW, along with TNT’s other original scripted shows. AEW is listed as the main focus, however.

The plan is for Warner to help AEW expand into other platforms like comic books, NFTs, EST distribution and more streaming. The job will go between AEW and the rest of WarnerMedia about business development, marketing and public relations. WarnerMedia will also work with the new position to oversee scripts of the new shows. The listing is seeking experience at the executive level in TV with a “working knowledge or focus on wrestling.” They also want someone with “excellent connections” in entertainment and someone who can manage multiple projects under a limited amount of time.