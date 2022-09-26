wrestling / News
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
⏳
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 26, 2022
– A new MJF T-Shirt has been released. MJF posted to Twitter to note that the “I’m a Devil worshipper” shirt is now available on ShopAEW:
https://t.co/r43U3A1YMa pic.twitter.com/7VkQlhPxJA
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 25, 2022
