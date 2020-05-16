wrestling / News
AEW Announces Lineup for Next Double AEW Dark Episode
– AEW has announced the full lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will debut on Tuesday, May 19 on the official AEW YouTube channel. As promised by company President Tony Khan, AEW is delivering another “Double Dark” episode next week. Here’s the lineup:
* Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida
* Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall
* Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt
* Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Musa and Lee Johnson
* Shawn Dean vs. Fenix
* Jon Cruz vs. Luther
* Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed
* Alan Angels vs. Sammy Guevara
* Serpentico vs. Darby Allin
If you thought last week's episode of #AEW Dark was stacked.
Wait till you see what we have for you this coming Tuesday!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/F1VomXco7J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 16, 2020
