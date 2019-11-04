wrestling / News
AEW Announces Anniversary Episode of Dynamite For January 8
All Elite Wrestling has announced a special ‘anniversary’ episode of Dynamite for January 8. Of course, it’s not the anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite (which debuted on October 2), but the anniversary of the announcement of AEW’s creation. The episode will air live from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. This comes after the announcement of a special ‘Homecoming’ episode on January 1, which was revealed last week.
Greater Memphis Area!
It’s our anniversary show!⁰#AEWDynamite will be in Southaven, MS⁰
Wed Jan 8th | @LandersCenter
Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Nov 8th Noon/11c
Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full event and pricing details pic.twitter.com/49hOtGuyn2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 4, 2019
