AEW Announces Anniversary Episode of Dynamite For January 8

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special ‘anniversary’ episode of Dynamite for January 8. Of course, it’s not the anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite (which debuted on October 2), but the anniversary of the announcement of AEW’s creation. The episode will air live from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. This comes after the announcement of a special ‘Homecoming’ episode on January 1, which was revealed last week.

