AEW Announces Australia Return for 2026

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) made the company’s Australia debut earlier today with AEW Grand Slam Australia at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Following the event, AEW announced a 2026 return to the country.

AEW also released a QR code to join the waitlist for the promotion’s return. No specific date, city, or venue was given for the return to Australia. Today’s Grand Slam Australia event drew a reported $1.25 million gate, making it the third-largest in company history so far. It was originally scheduled to be held at the Suncorp Stadium, but it was later changed to the smaller Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

AEW Grand Slam Australia will air via tape delay later tonight on TNT following the NBA All-Star Saturday game at about 10:30 pm EST or whenever the NBA game ends.