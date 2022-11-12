wrestling / News

AEW Announces Bandido’s Signing

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bandido AEW Image Credit: AEW

It’s finally official: Bandido is All Elite. Following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan confirmed that the former ROH World Champion has signed with the company. Bandido defeated RUSH during tonight’s show to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Khan wrote:

“Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!!

Now it’s official: Bandido is ALL ELITE!

See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!”

Bandido was reported to have signed with the company earlier this week.

