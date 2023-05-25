– At AEW Double or Nothing, Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship in a 20-man Blackjack Battle Royale. AEW has now revealed all the competitors for the upcoming Blackjack Battle Royale matchup, which you can view below:

Orange Cassidy (c)

The Butcher

The Blade

Bandido

Komander

Lee Moriarty

Big Bill

Ari Daivari

Tony Nese

Chuckie T

Trent

Kip Sabian

Rey Fenix

Penta El Zero Miedo

Swerve Strickland

Brian Cage

Ricky Starks

Jay White

Juice Robinson

Keith Lee

Dustin Rhodes

AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.