AEW Announces Competitors for Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing
– At AEW Double or Nothing, Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship in a 20-man Blackjack Battle Royale. AEW has now revealed all the competitors for the upcoming Blackjack Battle Royale matchup, which you can view below:
Orange Cassidy (c)
The Butcher
The Blade
Bandido
Komander
Lee Moriarty
Big Bill
Ari Daivari
Tony Nese
Chuckie T
Trent
Kip Sabian
Rey Fenix
Penta El Zero Miedo
Swerve Strickland
Brian Cage
Ricky Starks
Jay White
Juice Robinson
Keith Lee
Dustin Rhodes
AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
