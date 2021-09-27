AEW Announces COVID-19 Policy For This Week’s Dynamite Taping

All Elite Wrestling has announced the COVID-19 policy for those attending this week’s AEW Dynamite taping in Rochester, New York. All those age 12 or older will be required to provide proof of at least one COVID vaccine to enter the venue. Those who aren’t vaccinated will be required to wear a mask. You can find the full policy below.

Please note that all ticket holders age 12 and older are required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for AEW DYNAMITE.

Ticket holders must show one of the following at entry, along with a photo ID matching your proof of vaccination:

· Physical Vaccination Card.

o Photos or photocopies of vaccination cards will NOT be accepted.

· New York State Excelsior Pass

· CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card

· Government approved mobile app showing vaccination verification

Note that Ticketmaster will provide refunds to fans who refuse to show proof of vaccination or are unvaccinated.

Doors to Blue Cross Arena will open at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to allow additional time for vaccination verification.

Mask Policy:

· Guests older than 12 and are vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask at Blue Cross Arena. However, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.

· Children under 12 are permitted to attend AEW DYNAMITE as they are not eligible for a vaccine, but they must wear a mask at all times.

For more info, please visit: https://www.bluecrossarena.com/page/health-and-safety

FAQs:

Where is proof of vaccination required

Prior to entering Blue Cross Arena, g

uests will be asked to present proof of vaccination to arena staff. Proof of vaccination will be checked prior to scanning your ticket. There are no exceptions.

Do I need to test if I am not vaccinated?

All guests over 12 must be vaccinated. Negative Test Results will not be accepted as an alternative.

What is the process for entering Blue Cross Arena?

Guests will be required to have their vaccination verified before they present their tickets for entry into Blue Cross Arena.

What happens if I do not have a mobile phone?

Please bring your official CDC-issued vaccination card with your name and date of dose(s) including the date the last dose was administered printed on the card.

What happens if I lose my vaccination card?

Unless guests can show their CDC-issued vaccination card or digital proof of vaccination in the Excelsior or CLEAR or other government issued digital vaccine records, they will not be permitted to enter Blue Cross Arena. No photos of vaccination cards will be accepted. If you lost your vaccination card, contact your vaccination provider to access your vaccination record.

Can I show a photo of my vaccination card to gain entry?

No. Photos of vaccination cards will not be accepted. Proof of vaccination can be provided in the following ways:

Physical Vaccination Card

New York State Excelsior Pass

CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card

Government approved mobile app showing vaccination verification

I only have one dose or am less than 14 days since the last needed dose, how do I prove my vaccine status?

You will need to present your physical vaccination card to gain entry to Blue Cross Arena.

I am coming from out of state, how can I prove my vaccination status?

You will need to show your physical card, CLEAR Digital Vaccine Passport, or your respective state government’s digital vaccine proof.

I am a ticket holder and cannot provide proof of vaccination. What are my options?

If you purchased tickets from Ticketmaster.com, please sign into your Ticketmaster account to view options. Ticketmaster will provide refunds to fans who refuse to show proof of vaccination or are unvaccinated.