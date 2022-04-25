AEW Announces Dark Tapings at Universal Studios For May

As previously reported, AEW pulled several wrestlers from a PWG show on May 1, and it was rumored that it was due to a schedule conflict. That turned out to be the case, as AEW has announced a set of Dark tapings from Universal Studios on that date. Wheeler Yuta, one of the talents pulled, is featured on the graphic promoting the show. Other independent companies like Black Label Pro were also affected by the change in schedule.

The taping will be held at Soundstage 19 in Universal Studios Orlando.