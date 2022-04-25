wrestling / News
AEW Announces Dark Tapings at Universal Studios For May
As previously reported, AEW pulled several wrestlers from a PWG show on May 1, and it was rumored that it was due to a schedule conflict. That turned out to be the case, as AEW has announced a set of Dark tapings from Universal Studios on that date. Wheeler Yuta, one of the talents pulled, is featured on the graphic promoting the show. Other independent companies like Black Label Pro were also affected by the change in schedule.
The taping will be held at Soundstage 19 in Universal Studios Orlando.
JOIN us LIVE when #AEW returns to @UniversalORL Florida for a Spectacular Sunday #AEWDark taping THIS SUNDAY, May 1
Session 1 – 2pm-5pmhttps://t.co/LnVPvP8d2q
Session 2 – 7pm-10pmhttps://t.co/UqNfgzVPfN
Limited seating tix are available NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS! pic.twitter.com/6y03hE5UVD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2022
