AEW Announces Date & Location For AEW Full Gear
September 4, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Full Gear officially has a date and location. AEW announced at All Out on Sunday that the next PPV will take place on November 19th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
The announcement confirms a report from over the weekend of when and where the show would take place. That report noted that AEW was running the show on Saturday as opposed to Sunday in order to avoid going up against NFL games.