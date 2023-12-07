AEW Announces Dates For 2024 Canadian Tour

AEW has announced the dates for their 2024 Canadian tour. The company announced the following dates on Wednesday for their tour, which will run the last half of March as follows:

* March 16: AEW Collision (Ottawa – Canadian Tire Centre)

* March 20: AEW Dynamite & Rampage (Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum)

* March 27: AEW Dynamite & Rampage (Quebec City – Centre Videotron)

* March 30: AEW Collision (London – Budweiser Gardens)