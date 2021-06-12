wrestling / News
AEW Announces Dates of Road Rager, Fyter Fest & Fight For the Fallen Dynamites
AEW has announced the dates for their upcoming Dynamites specials including Fyter Fest and Fight For the Fallen. The company announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Road Rager will take place on July 7th followed by a two-week Fyter Fest on July 14th and 21st, and then Fight For the Fallen on July 28th.
Road Rager will take place in Miami and will be the first show outside of Daily’s Place as they return to live touring. The company announced a strap match between QT Marshall and Cody for that event tonight.
Get your tickets now for the #AEW #WelcomeBackTour
7/7 – #RoadRager Miami, Florida
7/14 – #FyterFest Night 1 Austin, TX
7/21 – #FyterFest Night 2 Dallas Metro Area
7/28 – #FightForTheFallen Charlotte, NC
Tickets for all 4 events can be found at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/OJdgmCmjan
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
#QTMarshall (@realmmarshall1) lays down the challenge for a #SouthBeach Strap Match, Wednesday, July 7 in #Miami at the @JamesLKnightCtr
To watch #AEWDynamite, tune into @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/7fuaxU7qL6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
