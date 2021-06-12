AEW Announces Dates of Road Rager, Fyter Fest & Fight For the Fallen Dynamites

AEW has announced the dates for their upcoming Dynamites specials including Fyter Fest and Fight For the Fallen. The company announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Road Rager will take place on July 7th followed by a two-week Fyter Fest on July 14th and 21st, and then Fight For the Fallen on July 28th.

Road Rager will take place in Miami and will be the first show outside of Daily’s Place as they return to live touring. The company announced a strap match between QT Marshall and Cody for that event tonight.