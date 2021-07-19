AEW Announces Debut In Cincinnati This September

In a post on twitter, AEW announced that they will make their debut in Jon Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 8. It will be an episode of Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati Campus. Tickets go on sale Friday.

See all the fall out from #AEWAllOut when #AEW makes it's CINCINNATI, OHIO debut on Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 at the FIFTH THIRD ARENA on the University of Cincinnati Campus

Tickets start at $25 (plus fees) and go on sale THIS FRIDAY, July 23 at 10am Eastern

🎟️https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/utwFbDKxWt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2021