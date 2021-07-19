wrestling / News

AEW Announces Debut In Cincinnati This September

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite logo

In a post on twitter, AEW announced that they will make their debut in Jon Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 8. It will be an episode of Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati Campus. Tickets go on sale Friday.

