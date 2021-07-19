wrestling / News
AEW Announces Debut In Cincinnati This September
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on twitter, AEW announced that they will make their debut in Jon Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 8. It will be an episode of Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena on the University of Cincinnati Campus. Tickets go on sale Friday.
See all the fall out from #AEWAllOut when #AEW makes it's CINCINNATI, OHIO debut on Wed, Sept. 8, 2021 at the FIFTH THIRD ARENA on the University of Cincinnati Campus
Tickets start at $25 (plus fees) and go on sale THIS FRIDAY, July 23 at 10am Eastern
🎟️https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/utwFbDKxWt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Edge On How Character Development Has Changed In WWE, Current Era Compared To Attitude & Ruthless Aggression Eras
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed
- Backstage Rumor on ‘Big Surprise’ Planned by WWE Tonight
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview