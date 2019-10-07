wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Announces Debut In Texas For December, Kofi Kingston’s Latest Kicks, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW

– AEW has announced that they will tape an episode of Dynamite on the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, 30 minutes outside of Dallas, on December 11.

– The latest edition of ‘I Love Kicks’ looks at Kofi Kingston’s Nike Adapt BB sneakers that he wore on Smackdown this past Friday.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Aiden English (32), Kaitlyn (33) and Rhyno (44).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Kofi Kingston, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading