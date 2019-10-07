Various News: AEW Announces Debut In Texas For December, Kofi Kingston’s Latest Kicks, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– AEW has announced that they will tape an episode of Dynamite on the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, 30 minutes outside of Dallas, on December 11.

Dallas / Fort Worth MetroPlex get ready #AEWDynamite is coming to town Wed, Dec 11th to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Tickets starts at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Oct 11th at 11am CST / Noon ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/JPiJBf4oWP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019

– The latest edition of ‘I Love Kicks’ looks at Kofi Kingston’s Nike Adapt BB sneakers that he wore on Smackdown this past Friday.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Aiden English (32), Kaitlyn (33) and Rhyno (44).