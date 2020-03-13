AEW Announces Details For Wednesday’s Dynamite Taping In Jacksonville, Including ‘Restricted Audience’

All Elite Wrestling has announced details for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was moved from Rochester, New York to Jacksonville, Florida. There will be a restricted amount of fans let in and doors open at 6 PM. The show will begin at 7 PM as fans continue to file in and then it will air at 8 PM ET on TNT.

INFORMATION ON DYNAMITE IN JACKSONVILLE

This Wednesday, March 18 in Jacksonville, FL We will open up doors to restricted audience fans at 6pm. 7pm – We will start the show while we also file in fans to optimum look seating 8pm – Live On TNT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020