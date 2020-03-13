wrestling / News

AEW Announces Details For Wednesday’s Dynamite Taping In Jacksonville, Including ‘Restricted Audience’

March 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced details for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was moved from Rochester, New York to Jacksonville, Florida. There will be a restricted amount of fans let in and doors open at 6 PM. The show will begin at 7 PM as fans continue to file in and then it will air at 8 PM ET on TNT.

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

