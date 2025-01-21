– AEW announced upcoming TV events scheduled for February and March. AEW Dynamite and Collision are scheduled for Wednesday, February 26 at the Front Wave Arena in Oceanside, California.

On March 5, Dynamite will be held at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. Then on March 12, Dynamite will be held at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The ticket pre-sale for Dynamite and Collision in Oceanside start tomorrow (January 22). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 24.