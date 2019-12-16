AEW Announces Dynamite Taping In Kansas City

All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a taping of AEW Dynamite at the Silverstein Eye Center Arena in Kansas City, MO on February 26. This will be the episode before the Revolution PPV on February 29. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.

