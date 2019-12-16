wrestling / News
AEW Announces Dynamite Taping In Kansas City
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a taping of AEW Dynamite at the Silverstein Eye Center Arena in Kansas City, MO on February 26. This will be the episode before the Revolution PPV on February 29. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.
Kansas City get ready, #AEWDynamite is coming to the Silverstein Eye Center Arena (@SECArenaKC) Wednesday, February 26th!
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11am CST / Noon ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/3PDBH8XP8z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight