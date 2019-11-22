– Jimmy Havoc is a bit lighter in the wallet as AEW announced a $10,000 “fine” due to him using a staple gun in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale on Dynamite. Havoc will be “fined” $10,000 any time he uses the staple gun moving forward.

AEW Management has reprimanded Jimmy Havoc for utilizing a staple gun on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Havoc has been fined $10,000 for his actions, and he will face future $10,000 fines any time he uses the staple gun. pic.twitter.com/bqX7M1ys1p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019

– Jon Moxley posted the following promo.

– Tickets are no on sale for AEW Bash At The Beach on Jan. 15.