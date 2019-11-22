wrestling / News

Jimmy Havoc “Fined” $10,000 For Using Staple Gun On AEW Dynamite

November 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Jimmy Havoc AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

– Jimmy Havoc is a bit lighter in the wallet as AEW announced a $10,000 “fine” due to him using a staple gun in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale on Dynamite. Havoc will be “fined” $10,000 any time he uses the staple gun moving forward.

– Jon Moxley posted the following promo.

– Tickets are no on sale for AEW Bash At The Beach on Jan. 15.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading