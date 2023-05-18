wrestling / News

AEW Announces First Cities To Host AEW Collision

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The first cities that will host AEW Collision have been revealed. AEW announced the first cities on Dynamite, and issued a press release revealing the cities as you can see below.

The location of the first episode on June 17th will be announced on next Wednesday’s show.

AEW ANNOUNCES “AEW: COLLISION” CITY SELECTIONS
As announced moments ago on “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS, AEW has announced five locations that will host its new Saturday night tentpole series, “AEW: Collision.” In addition, the location of the debut episode of “AEW: Collision” on Saturday, June 17 will be announced next Wednesday night on “AEW: Dynamite.”

The announced locations are:

* Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.
* Thursday, June 29 (Special Taping) – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.
* Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Center in Regina, SK. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca.
* Saturday, July 15 – Calgary Stampede – Saddledome in Calgary, AB. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca
* Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“AEW: Collision” will feature headliners including Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo and Powerhouse Hobbs. The live, two-hour, in-ring show will air every Saturday night on TNT and feature more stories and more action to super-serve fans. Additional cities for “AEW: Collision” will be announced in the near future.

