AEW Announces First World Title Defense for Oct. 16 TNT Show
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has just announced via the promotion’s official Twitter account that the first-ever title defense of the AEW World Championship will take place on the October 16 edition of AEW on TNT. You can check out the announcement below.
The show will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcast live on TNT. Tickets will officially go on-sale for the show on Friday, August 16th at Noon Eastern / 9:00 am Pacific via AEWTIX.COM.
First, the inaugural AEW World champion must be crowned on Saturday, August 31, when Chris Jericho faces Adam Page for the title at All Out. The opponent for Page or Jericho has not yet been announced.
As previously reported, Shawn Spears vs. Jon Moxley was announced this week for the October 9 TNT show.
The FIRST defense of the #AEW World Championship will be made Wed, October 16th at the @LiacourasCenter when @AEWonTNT broadcasts LIVE from Philadelphia! Tix go on sale this Fri, Aug 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT – https://t.co/mxiUPGTZnl pic.twitter.com/hjRvPFGPKV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 14, 2019
