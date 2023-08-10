AEW Announces Four-Way Women’s Title Match For All In

The AEW Women’s Championship will be defended in a four-way match at All In later this month. AEW announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that the title will be defended at the Wembley Stadium show on August 27th.

Hikaru Shida will defend the title — assuming she successfully retains against Anna Jay tonight — against Toni Storm and two other women. The other competitors will be determined in matches on Rampage and next week’s Dynamite as follows:

* AEW Rampage (August 11th): Saraya vs. Skye Blue

* AEW Dynamite (August 16th): The Bunny vs. Britt Baker

We’ll have an updated lineup for All In after tonight’s show.