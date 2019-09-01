wrestling / News
AEW Announces Full Gear PPV for November
August 31, 2019
AEW announced its next PPV tonight at AEW All Out. The PPV will be called Full Gear and take place November 9th at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.
Royal Farms is the old Baltimore Arena which has housed wrestling shows for decades, going all the way back to Jim Crockett Promotions. Interestingly enough, the September 2nd RAW is also set for Royal Farms. The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules PPV was the last PPV at the arena.
