wrestling / News
AEW Announces Full Ticket Details For Boston and Philadelphia TV Tapings
It was previously reported that AEW announced two more TV dates for their series on TNT, with episode two in Boston on October 9 and episode three in Philadelphia on October 16. AEW has now issued a press release with full ticket details, with prices ranging from $20-90. Tickets go on sale next week.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly LIVE television show Wednesday on TNT Wednesday, October 2nd.
The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.
Boston and Philadelphia will be the host cities for episodes 2 & 3!
AEW on TNT – Episode 2
City: Boston, MA
Date: Wednesday, October 9th, 2019
Venue: Agganis Arena
AEW on TNT – Episode 3
City: Philadelphia, PA
Date: Wednesday, October 16th, 2019
Venue: The Liacouras Center
Tickets will officially go on-sale for episodes 2 and 3 next Friday, August 16th at Noon Eastern / 9am Pacific via AEWTIX.COM
AEW Ticket Prices are as follows
**Ticket prices do not include applicable facility fees and services charges**
$90
$75
$50
$35
$20
Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT for @AEWonTNT Live Broadcasts from Boston (10/9 @AgganisArena) and Philadelphia (10/16 @LiacourasCenter)
Tickets will start at just $20 (not including facility fees & service charges) – https://t.co/nMLVy1tGI8 pic.twitter.com/stA7sWWcEU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Thinks Roman Reigns Standing Behind Becky Lynch on WWE 2K20 Cover Sends a Big Message, Addresses Negativity Over Lynch Sharing the Cover
- Alex Shelley Talks About Some of TNA’s ‘Moronic’ Booking Decisions During His Time There
- Kay Lee Ray Hopes Intergender Wrestling Happens In WWE Sooner Rather Than Later
- Salina de la Renta On How Total Divas Got Her Into Wrestling, Not Being Into It Growing Up