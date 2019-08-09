AEW Announces Full Ticket Details For Boston and Philadelphia TV Tapings

It was previously reported that AEW announced two more TV dates for their series on TNT, with episode two in Boston on October 9 and episode three in Philadelphia on October 16. AEW has now issued a press release with full ticket details, with prices ranging from $20-90. Tickets go on sale next week.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly LIVE television show Wednesday on TNT Wednesday, October 2nd.

The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.

Boston and Philadelphia will be the host cities for episodes 2 & 3!

AEW on TNT – Episode 2

City: Boston, MA

Date: Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

Venue: Agganis Arena

AEW on TNT – Episode 3

City: Philadelphia, PA

Date: Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Venue: The Liacouras Center

Tickets will officially go on-sale for episodes 2 and 3 next Friday, August 16th at Noon Eastern / 9am Pacific via AEWTIX.COM

AEW Ticket Prices are as follows

**Ticket prices do not include applicable facility fees and services charges**

$90

$75

$50

$35

$20