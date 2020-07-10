AEW Announces Initiative To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

All Elite Wrestling has announced an initiative to support Florida’s response to COVID-19, with a special AEW Fight for the Fallen t-shirt. Sales from the shirt will go to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida. Here’s a press release:

AEW Announces Initiative To Support Northeast Florida’s Response To COVID-19

— FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN T-Shirt and Donation Drive will Benefit Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida —

July 10, 2020 – Leading up to the highly anticipated FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event this Wednesday, July 15, AEW today announced two charity-driven initiatives to help support northeast Florida’s response to COVID-19.

Funds from both AEW programs will be distributed to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida, both of which will provide a range of health and well-being services for those struggling during this time. The two organizations are 501(c)(3) not for profits.

In the spirit of FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, which raised money for the Jacksonville-based Victims Assistance Advisory Council last year, AEW is appealing to fans to donate what they can to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida at www.AEWFightfortheFallen.com.

As part of the overall effort, AEW has designed a limited-edition shirt depicting powerful FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN imagery with a COVID-19 protective face mask at the center of the artwork. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of the shirt, which is available at www.ShopAEW.com, will also go to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida.

In March, the Khan family donated $1 million to various organizations to support northeast Florida’s response to COVID-19.

“The efforts of the First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida over the past four months have been truly amazing, but unfortunately the battle against this pandemic continues and that means their work is far from over,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of All Elite Wrestling. “On behalf of everyone at AEW, and our fans, I thank both groups for their commitment to our home community of Jacksonville and North Florida and hope we can all come together to do what we can to support their mission.”