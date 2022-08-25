wrestling / News
AEW Announces Injury To Thunder Rosa, Interim Champion To Be Crowned
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa is out of action due to injury, and an interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned at AEW All Out. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Rosa is out of action due to an injury and a Fatal Four-Way match will be held to crown the interim champion at the PPV.
Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker will compete at the PPV for the interim title, with the title set to be unified when Rosa returns from injury.
BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/fxX6z7yW0b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022
