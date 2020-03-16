wrestling / News

AEW Announces Location Change For Dynamite In Boston

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Another day, another location change in the world of wrestling. AEW announced that the Apr. 15 episode of AEW Dynamite has been changed. The show was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, MA. AEW will now return to Boston on Aug. 5. The show will still air on TNT.

The announcement states “live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.” AEW is expected to air episodes of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville with no live audience.

