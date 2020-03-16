wrestling / News
AEW Announces Location Change For Dynamite In Boston
– Another day, another location change in the world of wrestling. AEW announced that the Apr. 15 episode of AEW Dynamite has been changed. The show was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, MA. AEW will now return to Boston on Aug. 5. The show will still air on TNT.
The announcement states “live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.” AEW is expected to air episodes of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville with no live audience.
The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.
The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 16, 2020
We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 16, 2020
