AEW Announces Location For Final Dynamite & Rampage Of 2021

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo, Tony Khan

AEW has revealed the locations for the final AEW Dynamite & Rampage episodes of the year, plus other shows. Tony Khan and AEW announced several dates on Monday night, with Khan noting that the fiunal Dynamite on TNT on December 29th will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, with the final Rampage of the year to be filmed that same night.

Dynamite moves to TBS starting with the January 5th, 2022 episodes which will be from Newark, New Jersey with the January 7 episode of Rampage set to be taped that night. AEW also announced a live Dynamite from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 22nd (with a Rampage taping), and Dynamite in Raleigh, North Caroline on January 12th:

