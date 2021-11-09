AEW Announces Location For Final Dynamite & Rampage Of 2021

AEW has revealed the locations for the final AEW Dynamite & Rampage episodes of the year, plus other shows. Tony Khan and AEW announced several dates on Monday night, with Khan noting that the fiunal Dynamite on TNT on December 29th will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, with the final Rampage of the year to be filmed that same night.

Dynamite moves to TBS starting with the January 5th, 2022 episodes which will be from Newark, New Jersey with the January 7 episode of Rampage set to be taped that night. AEW also announced a live Dynamite from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 22nd (with a Rampage taping), and Dynamite in Raleigh, North Caroline on January 12th:

In 2022 Dynamite will move to TBS & Rampage will stay on TNT. I think it’s very fitting that the final #AEWDynamite on TNT will take place December 29 Live at our longtime home @dailysplace in Jacksonville + we’ll film the first ever @dailysplace #AEWRampage to air on NYE Dec 31! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 8, 2021

