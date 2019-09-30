AEW Announces Location For December 4th Edition Of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the December 4th episode of AEW Dynamite will be taped from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET through Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, starting at $20.

#AEWDynamite will broadcast live from the @StateFarmCenter in Champaign, IL Wed, Dec 4th … Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Oct 4th at 11am CST / Noon ET – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/UEonY1j7gA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 30, 2019

Here’s the updated schedule for AEW:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

Wednesday, November 6

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)

Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

Wednesday, November 13

Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Wednesday, November 20

Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

Wednesday, December 4

State Farm Center in Champaign, IL