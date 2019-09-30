wrestling / News

AEW Announces Location For December 4th Edition Of Dynamite

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the December 4th episode of AEW Dynamite will be taped from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET through Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, starting at $20.

Here’s the updated schedule for AEW:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

Wednesday, November 6
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)
Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

Wednesday, November 13
Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Wednesday, November 20
Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN

Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

Wednesday, December 4
State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading