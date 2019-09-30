wrestling / News
AEW Announces Location For December 4th Edition Of Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the December 4th episode of AEW Dynamite will be taped from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET through Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, starting at $20.
#AEWDynamite will broadcast live from the @StateFarmCenter in Champaign, IL Wed, Dec 4th … Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this FRIDAY, Oct 4th at 11am CST / Noon ET – https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/UEonY1j7gA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 30, 2019
Here’s the updated schedule for AEW:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
Wednesday, November 6
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)
Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD
Wednesday, November 13
Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN
Wednesday, November 20
Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN
Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL
Wednesday, December 4
State Farm Center in Champaign, IL
