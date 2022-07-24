AEW Announces Matches For Fight for the Fallen: Bryan Danielson Returns

During tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, AEW announced matches for next week’s Fight for the Fallen shows. This includes an interim AEW World title match and the return of Bryan Danielson. The lineup for Dynamite includes:

* AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. RUSH

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Tony Nese & ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland

And AEW Rampage will feature:

* Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin