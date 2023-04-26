AEW Announces Matches For House Rules Shows

AEW has announced a couple matches for upcoming House Rules live events. The company announced on Wednesday that FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Gunns on the May 12th event in Corbin, Kentucky In addition, Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty on the May 13th event in Salem, Virginia.

