AEW Announces Meet and Greet with Wardlow For Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced a meet & greet with TNT Champion Wardlow next Monday in Norfolk, VA. The event happens at the Chartway Arena, the location of next week’s Dynamite. It will be free for those who already have a ticket to attend that show.

There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Norfolk with TNT Champ @RealWardlow on Monday, October 24th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @ChartwayArena box office. #AEWDynamite ticket is required! pic.twitter.com/eF0dka0fOp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022