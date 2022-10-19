wrestling / News
AEW Announces Meet and Greet with Wardlow For Next Week
October 19, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a meet & greet with TNT Champion Wardlow next Monday in Norfolk, VA. The event happens at the Chartway Arena, the location of next week’s Dynamite. It will be free for those who already have a ticket to attend that show.
There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Norfolk with TNT Champ @RealWardlow on Monday, October 24th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @ChartwayArena box office. #AEWDynamite ticket is required! pic.twitter.com/eF0dka0fOp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Raw: Update On Triple H, When Cameron Grimes’ Appearance Was Set
- EC3 On Where Control Your Narrative Went Awry, Plans For ‘Great Rebrand’
- Gangrel Shares Prank That Owen Hart Played on Him in WWE
- Triple H Discusses the Success of the White Rabbit Mystery Angle, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return