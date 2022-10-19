wrestling / News

AEW Announces Meet and Greet with Wardlow For Next Week

October 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wardlow AEW Dynamite 1 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a meet & greet with TNT Champion Wardlow next Monday in Norfolk, VA. The event happens at the Chartway Arena, the location of next week’s Dynamite. It will be free for those who already have a ticket to attend that show.

