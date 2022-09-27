wrestling / News
AEW Announces Meet & Greet For This Week’s Dynamite
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has set the meet & greets for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that Danhausen, Toni Storm, and The Acclaimed will be part of the pre-show meet & greets, as you can see below:
Get ready Philadelphia! #AEW pre-show meet & greets will go on sale TOMORROW at 12pm ET! They will be available for purchase at https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH! @DanhausenAD @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/PadIjzdRtl
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 27, 2022
