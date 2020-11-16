AEW Announces Meet & Greet Opportunity For Wednesday

AEW is holding a socially-distanced Meet & Greet this Wednesday before AEW Dynamite. The company announced that Cody Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Lance Archer, and Jake Roberts will be available for a “contactless & physically distanced” session for ticket holders.

The announcement reads:

“We are excited to announce, this Wednesday, November 18, as part of our live DYNAMITE, we will have a Contactless & Physically Distanced Meet & Greet opportunity (limited tickets will be available) for ticket holders!

Prior to the start of the event, the former 2-Time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Coach Arn Anderson, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and the legendary Jake Roberts will be available for a contactless & physically distanced Meet and Greet session! This is the first time since March, we have been able to offer this, so if you are planning on being at DYNAMITE on Wednesday, do not miss out on this rare opportunity!

Exact specifics on how to get the tickets, location and time, will be e-mailed to AEW DYNAMITE ticket holders on Wednesday, November 18th. This will be a contactless and physically distanced experience. No personal items will be signed. Photos will be taken by AEW staff, then made available for download post meet & greet. Fans MUST have a ticket for the November 18th DYNAMITE in order to have the opportunity to attend this FREE Meet and Greet session, so make sure to check your e-mail on Wednesday for the specific details. You can order your tickets at AEWTIX.com

Thank you all for your tremendous support during these uncertain times. We look forward to celebrating another edition of DYNAMITE with you this Wednesday night LIVE on TNT!!!”