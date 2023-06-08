wrestling / News

AEW Announces New Collision Taping In Hartford, CM Punk Advertised

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

The XL Center in Hartford, CT has announced that AEW will hold a Saturday Night Collision taping there on July 29. Those advertised include CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, The House of Black, Scorpio Sky, Andrade el Idolo, Powerhouse Hobbs and Miro.

Tickets go on sale on July 3.

