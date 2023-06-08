wrestling / News
AEW Announces New Collision Taping In Hartford, CM Punk Advertised
June 8, 2023
The XL Center in Hartford, CT has announced that AEW will hold a Saturday Night Collision taping there on July 29. Those advertised include CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, The House of Black, Scorpio Sky, Andrade el Idolo, Powerhouse Hobbs and Miro.
Tickets go on sale on July 3.
Who is ready for another fun night of wrestling?!@AEW comes to the XL Center for the FIRST time on July 29! Stay tuned for exclusive presale information 🤫 pic.twitter.com/c13oyVmZnA
— XL Center (@XLCenter) June 8, 2023
