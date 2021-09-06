wrestling / News
AEW Announces New Date For Full Gear
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has pushed Full Gear back a week, as announced tonight at All Out. During Sunday night’s PPV, it was announced that the show will take place on November 13th instead of the originally-set November 6th.
The move was made due to the fact that UFC 268 and a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are both set for November 6th.
