AEW Announces New Date For Full Gear

September 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

AEW has pushed Full Gear back a week, as announced tonight at All Out. During Sunday night’s PPV, it was announced that the show will take place on November 13th instead of the originally-set November 6th.

The move was made due to the fact that UFC 268 and a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are both set for November 6th.

