AEW Announces New Events For Ohio and Texas

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will debut in two new cities next year for a live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. The dates were revealed on last night’s episode.

The company will go to Dayton, OH on February 1, then El Paso, TX on February 8. Tickets for both shows go on sale December 9.

