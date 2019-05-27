AEW Announces New Match For Fyter Fest

– All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Fyter Fest. Cody Rhodes will face off with Darby Allin at the show, which takes place on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida. The show is a partnership between AEW and CEO Gaming.

The updated card is:

* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. PAC, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. (AEW still has this match listed, even though presumably it will have to be changed given PAC’s status)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley vs. Opponent TBA