AEW Announces New Match For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has set a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced that PAC will take on Trent Barreta on the show, which airs Wednesday at 8 PM on TNT.

The updated card for the show is:

* Cody Rhodes’ career announcement

* PAC vs. Trent Barreta

* Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho