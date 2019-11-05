wrestling / News

AEW Announces New Match For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

– AEW has set a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced that PAC will take on Trent Barreta on the show, which airs Wednesday at 8 PM on TNT.

The updated card for the show is:

* Cody Rhodes’ career announcement
* PAC vs. Trent Barreta
* Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho

