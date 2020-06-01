wrestling / News
AEW Announces New Match For This Week’s Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, as Christi Jaynes will face Kilynn King. This match is a replacement for Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams, which was pulled after past tweets from Adams resurfaced featuring homophobic and racial slurs. Here’s the updated lineup for Dark:
* Christi Janyes vs. Kilynn King
* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler
* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes
* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis
NEW MATCH ADDED TO DARK@christijaynes vs. @KiLynnKing will take place tomorrow night!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/FlW5HfGV9m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 1, 2020
