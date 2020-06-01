AEW Announces New Match For This Week’s Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, as Christi Jaynes will face Kilynn King. This match is a replacement for Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams, which was pulled after past tweets from Adams resurfaced featuring homophobic and racial slurs. Here’s the updated lineup for Dark:

* Christi Janyes vs. Kilynn King

* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler

* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes

* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis