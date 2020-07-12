wrestling / News
AEW Announces New Six-Man Tag Match for This Week’s Dark
– AEW has announced a new matchup today for this week’s AEW Dark. It will be a six-man tag team match featuring The Dark Order vs. Will Hobbs, Joe Alonzo, and Shawn Dean. The lineup now has seven matches, including Brian Cage defending his FTW title against Brian Pillman Jr.
The new episode of AEW Dark debuts on Tuesday, July 14 at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the complete card:
* FTW Title: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Serpentico & Luther vs. Brady Pierce & Pineapple Pete
* Ricky Starks vs. Robert Anthony
* Diamante & Rache Chanel vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
* Jungle Express vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
* The Dark Order vs. Will Hobbs, Joe Alonzo & Shawn Dean
A new 6-man tag match has been added!
7 matches are ready for #AEWDark with your main event set as a #FTW championship match between the champion @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr.
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/u9X9TrhAs1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 12, 2020
