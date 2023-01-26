wrestling / News

AEW Announces New Taping Dates in April

January 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two new taping dates for April. The company is now listing Dynamite/Rampage tapings for April 12th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and April 19th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on February 10th at 10 AM ET.

AEW, Jeremy Thomas

