wrestling / News
AEW Announces New Taping Dates in April
AEW has announced two new taping dates for April. The company is now listing Dynamite/Rampage tapings for April 12th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and April 19th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for both shows go on sale on February 10th at 10 AM ET.
#AEW is making a return to Milwaukee, WI for the only time in 2023! We’re coming to the Cream City on Wednesday, April 12th at the @UWMPantherArena for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!
🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am CThttps://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj pic.twitter.com/fXv0d2ySkz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023
We’re coming back to the Steel City! #AEW returns to @Petersen_Events in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, April 19th for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!
🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am ET!https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj pic.twitter.com/e0OFfiW0yV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Sued Over Alleged Payments For Sexual Harassment Claims
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan