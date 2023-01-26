AEW Announces New Taping Dates in April

AEW has announced two new taping dates for April. The company is now listing Dynamite/Rampage tapings for April 12th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and April 19th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on February 10th at 10 AM ET.

#AEW is making a return to Milwaukee, WI for the only time in 2023! We’re coming to the Cream City on Wednesday, April 12th at the @UWMPantherArena for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage!

🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday 2/10 at 10am CThttps://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj pic.twitter.com/fXv0d2ySkz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023