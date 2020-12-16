AEW Announces New Video Podcast With Rooster Teeth, Launches Next Month

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new deal with Rooster Teeth which will see the launch of a new video podcast next month. Here’s a press release:

ROOSTER TEETH AND ALL ELITE WRESTLING LAUNCH NEW WEEKLY VIDEO PODCAST: “WRESTLING WITH THE WEEK”

— AEW Star Scorpio Sky and Funhaus Creator James Willems To Co-Host Series Launching Jan. 18 —

December 16, 2020 — Rooster Teeth and All Elite Wrestling announced a new weekly lifestyle podcast, Wrestling With The Week, hosted by AEW sensation Scorpio Sky and Funhaus co creative director James Willems. Each 30-minute episode gives wrestling and gaming fans insider looks at the week in wrestling, gaming, sports, movies and more.

Produced by Eric Baudour (The Rooster Teeth Podcast, Mega64), the premiere episode of Wrestling With The Week debuts in audio and video streaming formats worldwide on Jan. 18, 2021. Wrestling With The Week is represented by Rooster Teeth’s The Roost Podcast Network, and is executive produced by Activist Artist Management and Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. Fans can visit WrestlingWithTheWeek.com for more information, watch the official podcast trailer at this LINK, and follow @WWTWpod for more information.

“AEW has revolutionized the wrestling industry with a fresh new take on storytelling and a world class lineup of talent,” said A.J. Feliciano, head of The Roost Podcast Network. “Fans want to know how it all came to be and continues to entertain week after week. With James and Scorpio Sky’s fantastic chemistry and hot takes as industry insiders, wrestling and gaming fans alike won’t be able to get enough of Wrestling With The Week.”

Scorpio Sky began his career in 2002 and has wrestled around the world. Sky is currently a member of “SCU” (SoCal Uncensored), a leading AEW tag team, and was among the first signees to AEW in January 2019. Featured in AEW Dynamite on TNT, as part of SCU, he helped capture AEW’s inaugural World Tag Team Championship on Oct. 30, 2019, making Sky the first Black champion in AEW. Outside the ring, Sky keeps a pulse on pop culture trends and is a self proclaimed sneaker connoisseur.

James Willems is a founding member and co-creative director of Rooster Teeth’s popular gaming channel Funhaus. When not riffing on the humorous absurdity of old and new pop culture happenings in Funhaus videos, James produces, directs and writes for various Rooster Teeth series including Arizona Circle, Last Laugh, Red vs. Blue, Camp Camp and Sex Swing: The Animated Series.

Weekly podcast installments of Wrestling With The Week will stream free across popular audio and video platforms including Rooster Teeth apps, AEW’s YouTube channel, Amazon/Audible, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, PlayerFM, Castbox, Podcast Addict, Podbean, Pocket Casts, Breaker, Overcast, Downcast and Stitcher.

Positioned inside Rooster Teeth and representing more than 280MM incremental views and 10MM audio monthly downloads across its network, The Roost connects quality podcast creators with the advertisers who understand them best. The network specializes in cultivating independent creator brands that align with Rooster Teeth’s community-first approach; generating revenue with its turn-key sales, production, marketing, e-commerce, events and distribution infrastructure. The Roost reaches millennial and Gen Z audiences across all platforms where they watch or listen to podcasts, including video platforms like YouTube, Rooster Teeth apps, as well as Spotify’s most recent video podcast program.