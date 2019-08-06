AEW Announces Next TV Locations: Boston and Philadelphia

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially announced the dates and venues for its next two TNT weekly TV shows in October. You can check out the announcement below.

On October 9, AEW on TNT will be held at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusets. On October 9, AEW on TNT heads to the to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ticket pricing and on-sale details will be announced on AEW’s social media platforms on Friday, August 9 at 12:00 pm EST.

#AreYouElite @AEWonTNT is coming to #Boston and #Philadelphia Wed, Oct 9th – @AgganisArena Wed, Oct 16th – @LiacourasCenter Ticket pricing & event on-sale date/time to be announced on #AEW social media platforms this Friday, August 9 at Noon Eastern/9am Pacific

AEW will make its TNT debut on Wednesday, October 2. The event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. AEW’s TNT show will be a live, weekly two-hour show.