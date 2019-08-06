wrestling / News
AEW Announces Next TV Locations: Boston and Philadelphia
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially announced the dates and venues for its next two TNT weekly TV shows in October. You can check out the announcement below.
On October 9, AEW on TNT will be held at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusets. On October 9, AEW on TNT heads to the to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ticket pricing and on-sale details will be announced on AEW’s social media platforms on Friday, August 9 at 12:00 pm EST.
#AreYouElite @AEWonTNT is coming to #Boston and #Philadelphia Wed, Oct 9th – @AgganisArena Wed, Oct 16th – @LiacourasCenter Ticket pricing & event on-sale date/time to be announced on #AEW social media platforms this Friday, August 9 at Noon Eastern/9am Pacific
AEW will make its TNT debut on Wednesday, October 2. The event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. AEW’s TNT show will be a live, weekly two-hour show.
#AreYouElite @AEWonTNT is coming to #Boston and #Philadelphia
Wed, Oct 9th – @AgganisArena
Wed, Oct 16th – @LiacourasCenter
Ticket pricing & event on-sale date/time to be announced on #AEW social media platforms this Friday, August 9 at Noon Eastern/9am Pacific pic.twitter.com/H0k5qExB0j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness
- Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg