AEW Announces PAC vs. Kenny Omega For All Out
– With Jon Moxley out due to a staph infection, AEW has quickly announced Kenny Omega’s replacement opponent for All Out. AEW announced on Friday that PAC will make his AEW debut against Omega at the PPV, which takes place on August 31st in Chicago, Illinois.
PAC is replacing Moxley after the latter announced he had to pull out due to a MRSA staph infection that developed after competing in NJPW’s G1 Climax 29.
PAC was originally announced for AEW in January but eventually pulled away due to a a complicated situation involving concerns about how he would be booked while serving as the Dragon Gate Open the Dream Gate champion. PWInsider reports that PAC’s issues were resolved several weeks back and he was set to appear at All Out, revealing that he was finally arriving. Moxley’s injury necessitated the change in plans.
Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre – Chicago, IL
PAC vs KENNY OMEGA
